The Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics says the achievements of the “children of the nation” in missile, weaponry, aerospace, and defense technology have transformed the Islamic Republic of Iran into a hub of defensive power and deterrence in the region.

In a statement on Thursday to mark National Defense Industry Day, the Defense Ministry said the country’s defense industry achievements have “succeeded in taking the nation from the height of dependence on foreigners to the peak of self-sufficiency and power, turning Iran into a hub of defensive power and deterrence in the region.”

The ministry noted that the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the collapse of the “dependent Pahlavi regime” and the end of American military advisers' dominance opened “a new chapter of self-sufficiency, dynamism, and progress in defense achievements.”

It emphasized that despite four decades of “comprehensive and unjust sanctions,” Iran’s defense industry has become a symbol of growth and vitality through the efforts of faithful and committed experts.

The Iranian people witnessed the results of this power during the recent 12-day war imposed by Israel against Iran, during which international media highlighted the country’s missile capabilities, it added.

The statement also warned that enemies of Iran learned they would face “a very firm slap” in response to any adventurism or miscalculation.

The ministry congratulated the defense industry community, paid tribute to the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and the Sacred Defense, and renewed allegiance to the Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, pledging to spare no effort in strengthening Iran’s defensive might.