  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Video

Video: On Anniversary of His Martyrdom… The Jihadi Journey of Martyr Commander Fouad Shokr

3 August 2025 - 11:53
News ID: 1714262
Source: Al-Ahed News
Video: On Anniversary of His Martyrdom… The Jihadi Journey of Martyr Commander Fouad Shokr

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha