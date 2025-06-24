Settlers attack Palestinian cars near Ramallah, woman and child arrested in Al-Quds

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday evening, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles north of Ramallah, while Israeli occupation forces arrested a woman and a child in Occupied Al-Quds.

Near Turmusayya, a town north of Ramallah, settlers threw stones at passing cars and used pepper spray on passengers waiting at a traffic light near the entrance to the illegal settlement of Shilo.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, there were approximately 1,691 settler-related incidents in May alone, with 415 directly carried out by settlers, mostly in Ramallah, al-Khalil, and Nablus.

In Occupied Al-Quds, Israeli forces detained a woman and a child near Bab al-Khalil (Jaffa Gate), one of the entrances to the Old City, and transferred them to the Qishleh police station.

These events are part of a broader pattern of ongoing assaults by Israeli forces and settlers targeting Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank.

