Tehran submits complaint to Interpol over Mina tragedy: Iran's Police Chief

(AhlulBayt News Agency) - Iran's Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said the country has filed a complaint against Saudi Arabia with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) over last year’s deadly Mina crush, which claimed the lives of thousands of pilgrims, including Iranians.



Ashtari said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic of Iran has submitted a complaint to the Interpol over the deadly crush in the Saudi city of Mina on September 24, 2015.



He added that the country’s police will follow up on the issue in cooperation with Foreign Ministry as well as the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization in the future.



During the tragic incident, over 7,000 pilgrims, including 465 Iranians, were killed.



It came after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, in a message to the Hajj pilgrims on Monday, said, “Several thousand families from different countries lost their loved ones and their nations were bereaved. From the Islamic Republic, close to five hundred people were among the martyrs. The hearts of their families are still broken and bereaved and our people remain grief-stricken and angry.”



“Instead of apology and remorse and judicial prosecution of those who were directly at fault in that horrifying event, Saudi rulers- with utmost shamelessness and insolence- refused to allow the formation of an international Islamic fact-finding committee.”



Ayatollah Khamenei further stressed, "The world of Islam, including Muslim governments and peoples, must familiarize themselves with the Saudi rulers and correctly understand their blasphemous, faithless, dependent and materialistic nature. They must not let those rulers escape responsibility for the crimes they have caused throughout the world of Islam."







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