AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Lebanese Scholars Welcome recognition of Palestine by European Countries The gathering of Lebanese Muslim scholars appreciated Norway, Ireland, and Spain for recognizing the state of Palestine and said,” This opens the door for more countries to recognize Palestine.”

The Central Council of Gathering of Lebanese Muslim scholars announced in a statement after its periodic meeting, "The Zionist regime continues its criminal atrocities for the 229th day, with the largest amount of heinous crimes and massacres against the people every day perpetrates Palestine and through them, Netanyahu refuses to accept that he is heading for a catastrophic defeat for himself and his war machine and is complacent as he declares that he will achieve final victory over Hamas.”

The statement further reads,” This will not happen and failure will follow him and failure will be the practical and real result of the Gaza war for the Zionist regime.”

The gathering of scholars noted that the issuance of the arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, and Yoav Galant, his defense minister, by the International Criminal Court, is proof that despite all the great political capacities and the great support of the United States of America, the International Criminal Court could not pass the issue of Netanyahu's crimes against the Palestinian people.

“The persistence of the Palestinian people and their heroic resistance against the Zionist destruction and killing machine proves that this resistance will not surrender to failure and collapse, and defeat will be the fate of the Zionists enemy who fights for the continuation of the occupation of the Palestinian land.”

The gathering of scholars also added, “God will not support the oppressor, but in the end, the oppressed will reclaim their rights and liberate their land, and the heroic deeds that are being done in occupied Palestine today are the best proof of that.”

The gathering of Muslim scholars also appreciated Norway, Ireland, and Spain for recognizing the Independence of a Palestinian state and said,” This opens the door for more countries to recognize the right of the Palestinian state as a normal state and as a result, it leads to the separation of the world from the Zionists and the loss of even those who were with the Zionists.

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