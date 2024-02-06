Zionist regime troops kidnap Palestinian Red Crescent officials in Gaza

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) says Israeli forces have taken 2 top officials of the organization to an unknown location after raiding Al-Amal Hospital in southern Gaza.Doctor Haider al-Qaddura, general manager of the hospital, and its administrative director, Maher Atallah, are missing after being taken by the regime’s forces on Monday, the organization said in a message on X.It came as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) informed the organization about Israel’s “approval for a safe passage, enabling displaced individuals to leave Al-Amal Hospital and PRCS headquarters towards Mawasi in Khan Younis.”Al-Amal hospital, the organization’s Khan Younis headquarters, is currently sheltering hundreds of patients and thousands of displaced Palestinians who have taken refuge there after fleeing their homes in northern Gaza.The health facility has been non-functional for over two weeks as the Israeli forces have surrounded the building and denied ambulances and the injured access to the hospital.The health system in the besieged Palestinian territory is barely functional, unable to tolerate any more strain, according to health authorities.Since Israel started hostilities in Gaza in early October, 1.9 million people – 85 percent of Gaza’s population – have been internally displaced. The regime has killed more than 27,500 people in Gaza so far./129