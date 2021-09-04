Pres. Raisi: In Islamic system, serving God goes through serving God's people

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking on Friday evening at the end of a two-day trip to Sistan and Baluchestan in the meeting of the Administrative Council of the province, Ayatollah Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said, "It was an honour for me and my colleagues to travel to Sistan and Baluchestan, and I sincerely thank all the managers and officials who are serving the very good and dear people in different parts of the province".



The President added, "Management has features in the Islamic system and culture. The first characteristic of management in the Islamic system is that the manager considers himself in the presence of God Almighty and accountable to him at the first place. This gives direction to the manager and his behaviour and creates a kind of self-control that is very effective in his behaviour".



Dr Raisi stated, "The manager should also consider himself accountable to the administrative and supervisory hierarchy. Another important point is that the manager's view in the Islamic system is a special view of the people. In administrative systems, this feature is usually explained as the right with the customer, but in the Islamic management system, a manager, in addition to knowing the right with the customer and the client, also loves the people".



The President stated, "In the Islamic system, the axis of love is God, and according to Martyr Motahari, loving God goes through the path of loving and serving God's people".



Ayatollah Raisi continued, "In the Islamic management system, people referring to you is considered a blessing and an opportunity to serve the people, and this is taken from the manners of the infallible Imams".



The President said, "There is no management system without supervision. Supervisory controls in offices are not bad for people, bad people do not want control, bad people are bad. Control is for good people so that they are not harmed".



Dr Raisi emphasised the necessity of developing Sistan and Baluchestan based on land management and said, "The development of each region should be done based on its capacities and needs.

Landscaping is an important task and the Seventh Development Plan will be based on land planning".



The President also referred to the need to make optimal use of border capacity in Sistan and Baluchestan to expand interaction with neighbouring countries and increase trade between border residents, adding, "This interaction can bring both security and welfare to border residents and create economic prosperity".



He stated, "When the right and legal way of trade is open at the borders, less people will look for illegal ways, while violations can be dealt with more decisively and seriously".



The President described the proper utilisation of the capacity of Makran coast as another important point about Sistan and Baluchestan and specified, "Activating the capacities resulting from Makran coast is an excellent opportunity for eliminating unemployment and bringing about economic prosperity, tourism boom and regional and international relations for this province and the whole country".



Emphasising the importance of strengthening the maritime economy, Ayatollah Raisi said, "In some European countries, 50% of their GDP is from the maritime economy, but the share of the maritime economy in our country's GDP is very small".



Dr Raisi continued, "We must make every effort to activate the maximum economic capacities of the province, and in activating these capacities, as well as in taking advantage of these capacities, the use of local work force and specialists will definitely be a priority".



In another part of his speech, the President mentioned the completion of semi-finished projects as another work priority of the 13th government, saying, "The completion of semi-finished projects is on the agenda before these projects are worn out before opening and operation. Completion of semi-finished projects, especially water and sewage projects, will boost employment and production".



Ayatollah Raisi referred to the important issue of water challenge in the province and said, "Water shortage is one of the serious concerns in Sistan and Baluchestan that we must design a solution to solve the problem".



The President added, "Today, the university should resolve the executive issues of the country. I believe that the focal point of the transformation that the new government is pursuing should be defined in the university".



Emphasising that science must be the basis of change, otherwise it will be a matter of taste, Dr Raisi said, "University's role can be very constructive. Academics should not be pushed to the side, they should not just write a pamphlet or dissertation and then put that dissertation in the university library while our industry needs a new theory and proposal".



"We can implement longer-term solutions such as deep water exploitation and water transfer projects from the Oman Sea with more peace of mind," he said.



Ayatollah Raisi referred to the problem of water shortage in Sistan and Baluchestan and said, "The government will support the relevant officials and agencies in this regard".



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