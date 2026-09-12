Photos: Iranian President Holds Talks with Indian Religious, Business and Intellectual Leaders in New Delhi
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a constructive meeting in New Delhi with a group of Indian religious leaders, intellectuals and business figures, focusing on strengthening mutual understanding, expanding cultural and people-to-people ties, and exploring new areas of cooperation between Iran and India.
12 September 2026 - 11:33
News ID: 1864533
Source: Abna24
Your Comment