Infographic: The Praiseworthy Station

AhlulBayt News Agency: In Ziyarat Ashura, the request to attain the "Maqam Mahmud" (the Praiseworthy Station) does not mean seeking the station of the Prophet (PBUH) himself; rather, it signifies connecting to the source of intercession and divine mercy in the light of the Wilayah of the Ahlulbayt (a.s.), so that one may benefit from intercession and, under the shadow of Wilayah, become a means of guiding others and drawing hearts toward the Imam (a.s.).