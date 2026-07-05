Infographic: Return and Retribution in the Age of Reappearance

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a deeper stage of Wilayah-oriented spiritual conduct, Ziyarat Ashura presents the request for "seeking the retribution of Imam Hussain's (a.s.) blood" as "Talaba Tha'ri" (seeking His retribution)—where the distance between the individual and the Imam (a.s.) diminishes to the extent that the Imam's blood is considered as one's own blood.