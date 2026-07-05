Reflection on the Prayers of Ziyarat Ashura
Infographic: Return and Retribution in the Age of Reappearance
AhlulBayt News Agency: In a deeper stage of Wilayah-oriented spiritual conduct, Ziyarat Ashura presents the request for "seeking the retribution of Imam Hussain's (a.s.) blood" as "Talaba Tha'ri" (seeking His retribution)—where the distance between the individual and the Imam (a.s.) diminishes to the extent that the Imam's blood is considered as one's own blood.
5 July 2026 - 11:52
News ID: 1835689
Source: Abna24
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