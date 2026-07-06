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Reflection on the Prayers of Ziyarat Ashura

Infographic: Drawing Closer Through the Great Tragedy of Ashura

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ashura is not merely the narrative of a great tragedy; rather, it is a path for human beings to attain divine mercy, forgiveness, and proximity to God. The afflictions of Imam Hussain (a.s.) are meant to guide and assist the servants of God, so that through this trial, a person may transcend worldly attachments and attain the station of intercession and divine love.

6 July 2026 - 11:15
News ID: 1836249
Source: Abna24

Infographic: Drawing Closer Through the Great Tragedy of Ashura

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