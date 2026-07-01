Infographic: Honor in the Sight of Allah

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ziyarat Ashura does not regard "worthiness before God" (Wajahat 'indallah) as an independent station achieved solely through individual effort; rather, it introduces it as the result of connection to the light of Imam Hussain (a.s.). In this view, by entering the arena of Ashura, a person attains the capacity, in the light of Wilayah, to reach "worthiness before God" and divine proximity—a station that is only achieved through the manifestation of the light of the Ahlulbayt (a.s.) in the human heart.