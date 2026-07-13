Infographic: Knowing Truth and Turning Away from Falsehood Through Prayer

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ziyarat Ashura introduces the knowledge of the Ahlulbayt (a.s.) as a divine light that, after submission and affirmation, settles in the heart of the human being. Through the knowledge of the Imam (a.s.) and disavowal (Bara'ah) from his enemies—as divine spiritual provisions (Rizq)—it ushers the human being into the realm of Wilayah and a luminous life.