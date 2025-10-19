Photos: Shia Scholars met With Pakistani Sumud Flotilla Activist

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, and head of Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aain Pakistan, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, MWM Vice Chairman Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Central Secretary for Political Affairs Syed Asad Abbas Naqvi, and Hussain Akhunzada, met former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan at his residence. The leaders congratulated Mushtaq Ahmad Khan for being part of the "Sumud Flotilla" and for courageously raising his voice in support of the oppressed. They described this act as a strong expression of solidarity with the oppressed and a move that shook the global conscience. They praised the initiative as commendable and a step that enhances the dignity of the Muslim Ummah.