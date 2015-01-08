Local Muslim leaders react to Paris massacre

Local Muslim leaders joined in the chorus of condemnation Wednesday of the attack in Paris. And, a local international relations expert talked to San Diego 6 about the likelihood of a similar attack on American soil.

"There is no way that a true Muslim can commit such an act," said Imam Taha Hassane of the San Diego Islamic Center, the city's largest mosque.

Hassane said what the Paris attackers said about avenging the prophet Muhammad would be rejected by Muhammad himself.

"During his life, he received all kinds of crimes committed against him and his companions and mocking and making jokes of him in front of him and all this stuff and he has never responded in such a brutal way, never," Hassane said.