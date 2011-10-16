Enemies Trying to Prevent Iran Becoming a Guiding Light: Imam Khamenei

(Ahlul Bayt News Agency) - Imam Khamenei made the remarks in an address to thousands of well-wishers in the western city of Paveh, Kermanshah Province, on Monday.

“The main purpose of enemies’ attempts to create division is to prevent the Islamic Republic from becoming a model of success in the eyes of nations,” Imam Khamenei said, adding that the enemies have realized that the Iranian nation has the capability to act as a model for other nations.

Imam Khamenei went on to say that creating division between Shias and Sunnis both in the Muslim world and in Iran is the main strategy of the enemies.

“Sincerity, sympathy, and unity between Shias and Sunnis in Iran are a powerful punch in the face of the plotters,” Imam Khamenei said.

“The preservation of the brotherhood and amity will give the enemy to understand that our beloved Iran is not a place to provoke division and that the united Iranian nation and the officials of the system, just the same as in the past, will not be blackmailed by anyone and will not retreat an inch under pressure,” Imam Khamenei stated.

“The united and integrated Iranian nation will blend adherence to Islam and revolutionary ideals with intellectuality, scientific and economic progress, and presence on various political and social scenes to create a guiding light for the great movement of regional nations,” Imam Khamenei noted

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader advised Muslim nations to follow in Iran’s footsteps and stand up to the enemies.

Imam Khamenei also emphasized that the only way to thwart plots of “the vicious enemies of Islam and the Islamic ummah” is constant and conscious resistance.

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