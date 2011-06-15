"Bahrain releases three female activists"

( A hlul B ayt N ews A gency) - Maryam al-Khawaja of Bahrain Center for Human Rights told on Thursday that her sister Zainab al-Khawaja, daughter of renowned Bahraini activist Abdul-Hadi al-Khawaja, Asma Darwish and Sawsan Jawad were released.

On Wednesday, the three women were taken to the Hura police station in Manama. They were protesting against the arrest of their family members and delivered a letter to UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in which they called for help in securing the release of their loved ones.

Bahrain's interior ministry had earlier said the arrests followed the request of the UN office and that "legal measures" were taken against the women for refusing to leave.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Bahrainis poured into the streets on Wednesday to mark the completion of four months of the popular uprising against the Western-backed government in the Persian Gulf state.

Bahrain is also bracing for a massive demonstration against the ruling Al Khalifa royal family scheduled to be held on Friday, despite the heavy-handed Saudi-backed crackdown on anti-regime protests.

The Friday demonstration, called by the country's main opposition party, the Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, would be the second major anti-regime demonstration since the Saudi-backed crackdown on protesters began in mid-March.

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