Resistance Prevented Turning Lebanon to Israeli Settlements!

(Ahlul Bayt News Agency) - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem slammed on Friday UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon’s report over the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1559 and accused the UN chief of implementing Israeli decisions.

Sheikh Qassem pointed to a WikiLeaks cable showing how the United States and Israel worked behind the scenes and pressured Ban to contain UN probes into possible war crimes committed during the 2008-2009 Gaza war.

His eminence said the UN secretary general can’t be appointed without getting the American and Israeli approval. “Ban Ki-moon implements Israeli decisions and therefore, he’s not appropriate to give us recommendations how to act in Lebanon. He can’t give us theories on ways to protect Lebanon’s dignity and to preserve security and stability in the country,” he went on to say.

Sheikh Qassem expressed belief that Lebanon would be more stable than all world countries thanks to his army, people and resistance, if the US and other countries stop interfering in its affairs.

Sheikh Qassem also criticized Ban’s report for claiming that the problem resides in the Resistance’s arms. His eminence noted that Ban seems to have forgotten that Israel is the real obstacle in the region since a hundred years. “Israel caused the aggression, occupation, massacre and emigration. Therefore, it is the origin of all the problems in the region,” his eminence noted. “If Israel was not created, the Resistance wouldn’t have seen birth. The Resistance came as a reaction to prevent the turning of Lebanon to Israeli settlements.”

His eminence said that without the Resistance and its sacrifices, Lebanon would have become under Israeli tutelage. “We’re proud to belong to the Resistance. We’re not ashamed of this fact and we don’t feel concerned by all their unfair accusations because they are issued by Israel, the US and their advisors.”

Sheikh Qassem wondered whether the UN chief forgot that some Lebanese territories, including the Shebaa farms and Kfarshouba, were occupied. His eminence also pointed Ban’s attention to the fact that the Israeli enemy was still violating the Lebanese airspace in a daily basis and to the recurrent kidnapping incidents in the South. “You can be sure, Ban Ki-moon. Without the resistance and its arms, Israel would have entered the capital Beirut. But thanks to this resistance, Israel won’t dare to commit any stupidity in Lebanon because it would fear our retaliation.”

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General also criticized in his speech the Future party’s latest stances caused by the Syrian confessions that a Future lawmaker, MP Jamal Jarrah, was financing a terrorist cell in Syria. While noting that the issue requires judicial follow-up, Sheikh Qassem recalled the Future party officials that they used to launch “political accusations” and therefore, it’s their turn to try the experience. “This is what you have done with Syria for four years, with the four officers when you put them four years in jail based on political accusations. This is what you have also done with the Resistance for two years and a half given that the political accusation is still ongoing. Try this accusation, at least once.”