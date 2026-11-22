AhlulBayt News Agency: The courts of the Al Khalifa regime, within the framework of the policy of confronting religion and religious rituals, issued a one-year prison sentence against Habib al-Darazi, a Hussaini preacher.

Habib al-Darazi was arrested in late October 2026 for publishing an audio file of the recitation of the Ziyarat Ashura.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry considered this action an insult to the symbols revered or sanctified by the followers of a religion and claimed that this matter could provoke sedition and harm social peace and tranquility.

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