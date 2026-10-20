Ansarullah warns its target list remains extensive and up to date

ABNA24 - A member of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement’s political bureau has described Saudi attacks on civilians as a sign of the enemy’s desperation, warned of more forceful strikes deep inside Saudi Arabia, and stressed that Yemen’s target bank in response to Saudi attacks is extensive and up to date.

Hazam al-Asad, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, said the targeting of civilians in Yemen, particularly women and children, stemmed from Saudi Arabia’s failure to achieve its objectives despite years of aggression against Yemen and support from the United States and the Israeli regime.

He added that airstrikes targeting homes, markets, bridges, schools, hospitals, mosques and funeral processions revealed the true nature of the Saudi regime’s approach to its aggression against Yemen after it failed to achieve its military objectives. Saudi Arabia’s actions against Yemen had not been limited to imposing a blockade, causing starvation and targeting infrastructure, but had also extended to bombing gatherings of civilians.

Referring to Saudi aggression against Saada and other parts of Yemen, al-Asad said these attacks would not force the Yemeni people to retreat or surrender, but would instead strengthen their resolve to reclaim their rights and break the blockade.

He added that Yemen’s armed forces had an extensive and constantly updated target bank, and that the strategy of “escalation in response to escalation” enabled them to intensify retaliatory strikes against military and vital targets deep inside Saudi Arabia in response to continued aggression.

Hazam al-Asad stressed that the Saudi regime had pursued a criminal approach throughout its years of aggression, targeting every aspect of life in Yemen, from homes and markets to service facilities and religious sites. He said the number of airstrikes against Yemen had exceeded 300,000.

Referring to the defeat of Saudi-backed mercenaries and their exposure to attacks in border and occupied areas, as well as strikes against vital facilities in Saudi Arabia, he said these were legitimate targets within the framework of the confrontation.

He added: “What is the crime of the women, children and civilians who are bombed with US-made bombs?”

Criticizing the continuation of Saudi attacks on civilians and Riyadh’s efforts to involve others in the war against Yemen, al-Asad said Yemen’s armed forces were capable of escalating their operations and striking sensitive military and vital targets deep inside Saudi territory, thereby preventing further attacks. He stressed that opposing the targeting of civilians did not mean abandoning a response to crimes or retreating from the principle of escalation in response to escalation.

Al-Asad said Yemen was not seeking to target civilians, stressing that its deterrence strategy focused on military and vital targets linked to the aggression.

He also criticized the international community’s silence over the targeting of civilians in Yemen, saying financial and oil interests had influenced the positions of some international actors.

Al-Asad emphasized that the Yemeni people would neither kneel before aggression nor surrender, adding that attacks on Yemeni civilians would only strengthen their resolve to resist. “The blood of the victims will not force Yemenis to surrender; it will only strengthen their determination,” he said.



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