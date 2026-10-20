Al-Abbas-affiliated company offers over 15 truck attachments (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Buraq Al-Qimmah Company for the assembly of trucks, busses, and chassis affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine produces more than 10 models of (Shacman) trucks and their accessories with various specifications and technical capabilities.

The company's authorized manager, Engineer Jaafar Saeed Jaafar, said that the company currently produces more than ten models of (Shacman) trucks, including tractor heads and chassis of various types, models 4×8, 4×6, and 4×2 with different horsepower ratings and capacities.

He added that these models include multiple technical specifications, such as automatic and manual transmissions, as well as air and mechanical suspension systems.

He explained that the trucks include more than 15 attachments and add-ons that can be installed on them, including tow and cargo trailers, waste compactors, street sweepers, and personnel lifts used in electrical work and high-altitude tasks, as well as cargo vehicles.

These products come as part of Buraq Al-Qimma Company's efforts to provide trucks and vehicles with diverse technical specifications that meet the needs of the service, industrial, and transportation sectors, and enhance the presence of local industrial products and their role in supporting the transportation sector in Iraq.



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