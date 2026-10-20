Sanaa spokesperson urges Saudi-backed forces to leave deployment sites immediately

ABNA24 - Dr. Omar Al-Bukhaiti, spokesperson for the Sanaa government, has urged individuals remaining within the Saudi-backed mobilization ranks to immediately distance themselves from deployment sites and refrain from responding to attempts to push them into battles, calling on them to take advantage of the active presidential amnesty decree.

In a statement to the Sanaa-based Yemeni News Agency (Saba), Al-Bukhaiti commended the operations and victories achieved by the armed forces in the depths of the Saudi regime and across various fronts. He emphasized the ongoing consolidation of deterrence equations by targeting enemy mobilizations in accordance with the legitimate right to self-defense.

Furthermore, Al-Bukhaiti renewed warnings to airlines against utilizing Saudi airspace and airports, with the exception of the airports in Mecca and Medina.

He also called upon investors, citizens, and workers associated with Saudi Aramco to avoid presence at Saudi airports and oil facilities, affirming that the capital, Riyadh, is unsafe and that Yemen will proceed with its response until the Saudi aggression is halted and the blockade is lifted.



/129