Palestinian Ahmed Hamidat martyred in Israeli regime custody

ABNA24 - Ahmed Hamidat, a young Palestinian from Jalazon refugee camp in Ramallah, was pronounced dead in Israeli custody on Sunday.

His fate had remained unknown since he was shot and assaulted by Israeli forces on September 30.

According to local sources, Hamidat was driving his vehicle on a bypass road that day when Israeli forces ordered him to stop, but he reportedly did not notice the command. Upon reaching the Khan al-Ahmar area, Israeli soldiers ambushed his vehicle, opened fire on it, and then violently assaulted him.

Since then, his family had received no information about his whereabouts or condition. They were informed on Sunday that he had died in Israeli detention, and are now awaiting details about the circumstances of his death, as well as whether his body will be returned to them.

Abdul-Ghani al-Attari, head of the Ramallah and al-Bireh chamber of commerce and industry, along with other senior officials of the chamber, mourned Hamidat, the son of board member Haj Zaher Hamidat, expressing their deepest condolences and sympathy to his father and family.



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