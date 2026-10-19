Sanaa forces: Over 30 Yemeni citizens martyred, wounded in 110 Saudi regime airstrikes

ABNA24 - Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarie, spokesman for Sanaa forces, announced that Saudi warplanes had carried out 110 air and missile strikes over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the spokesman clarified that the strikes targeted civilian sites in the capital, Sanaa, and the provinces of Hodeida, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah, Saada, Jawf, Dhalea and Marib.

He revealed the attacks involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft launched from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, in addition to missile attacks from Najran.

In a statement posted on his Telegram account, the spokesman added that the strikes and attacks had left more than 30 people killed or wounded, most of them women and children.

He added that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation began had risen to 2,652.

On Sunday, a woman was killed and a man and a woman were wounded in Saudi airstrikes on Dhi al-Sufal district in Ibb province.

Earlier on Sunday, the Sanaa-based Health Ministry announced that nine civilians, including five children and two women, had been killed and 19 others wounded, some of them critically, in an attack on the home of citizen Ali al-Qahm in Sahar district of Saada province.



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