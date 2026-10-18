Sunni scholar: Unity and solidarity; a strategic necessity for Iran's security and territorial integrity

ABNA24 - The Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of Kish stated: "Unity and solidarity are a strategic necessity for Iran's security and territorial integrity, and weakening public trust serves the enemy's wishes."

Sheikh Yaqub Shams, the Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of Kish emphasizing the necessity of preserving national unity and cohesion, stated: "When Iran is at stake, ethnicities step aside and everyone remains one thing: our dear Iran. This statement means that in major issues and national interests, ethnic, religious, and regional differences must give way to solidarity and shared responsibility, because Iran belongs to all ethnic groups and denominations, and preserving it takes precedence over any difference."



Sheikh Shams stated: "Solidarity among Iranian ethnic groups is a valuable asset for preserving the country's territorial integrity and security. Therefore, ethnic and religious diversity in Iran, if accompanied by solidarity, becomes a factor for national power; but if enemies can turn this diversity into rifts and destructive rivalry, the country's security and integrity will be harmed."



Referring to the experience of Kish Island in the difficult conditions of the recent war, he stated: "The interaction of the people, officials, and military and law enforcement forces is an important factor in managing problems, because in crises no institution can succeed alone, and only through mutual cooperation, trust, and the division of responsibility between the people and institutions can difficulties be overcome. Therefore, the Kish experience shows that solidarity can be a model for other regions of the country."



Emphasizing that today we need unity and solidarity more than ever, he called for avoiding any divisive action and said: "Unity is not merely a moral slogan; rather, it is a strategic necessity for preserving the country's security, stability, and progress in the current sensitive conditions. Therefore, all groups, media, and officials must pay attention to strengthening national solidarity in their words and behavior."



In conclusion, emphasizing the necessity of preserving public trust, he stated: "Any action that weakens trust between the people and security institutions or among the people themselves will be in line with the enemy's wishes. This warning shows that public trust is an important social capital, and weakening it can provide the ground for enemy infiltration and exploitation. Therefore, preserving mutual trust among the people, officials, and security institutions must be prioritized."



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