Saudi-backed terrorist military leaders killed in clashes with Yemeni forces

ABNA24 - Several military leaders affiliated with Saudi-backed forces have been killed in clashes with Sanaa forces in Shabwa and Lahj provinces.

Mohammed al-Farah, a member of the Ansarullah Political Bureau, said Salem Mohammed La’awaj al-Samaimi al-Awlaqi was killed in clashes on the Bayhan front in Shabwa, along with four other military leaders:

Saleh Mubarak al-Maqrahi al-Awlaqi

Talib Saleh Ahmed Abu Asha al-Muradi

Abdullah Saleh Faran al-Aqili

Mohammed Ahmed Saleh Abu Asha al-Muradi.

Al-Farah also reported Jahed al-Dahri was killed in the al-Wahat area on the al-Sabaiha front.

He added that Shukri Mohammed Nasser Halboub al-Omari and Khaled al-Falahi were killed on the coastal front.



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