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Yemen says it downed Saudi Karayel reconnaissance drone over Hajjah

18 October 2026 - 07:37
News ID: 1879385
Yemen says it downed Saudi Karayel reconnaissance drone over Hajjah

Yemen’s armed forces spokesman Yahya Saree said Yemeni forces had shot down a Saudi Karayel armed reconnaissance drone over Hajjah province.

ABNA24 - Yemen's armed forces spokesman Yahya Saree said the military downed an armed Saudi Karayel reconnaissance drone over Hajjah province, the fourth of its kind in recent tensions.

Yemen's armed forces downed an armed Saudi Karayel reconnaissance drone over Hajjah province, spokesman Yahya Saree said.

Saree said it was the fourth drone of the same model since the start of recent tensions and the seventh since this type of drone entered Yemen's airspace.

On Saturday night, the spokesman said Yemeni forces downed a Saudi Apache helicopter in the Najran border area with Yemen.

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