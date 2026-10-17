Four killed and 10 wounded in reported Saudi regime strikes in Dhamar and Taiz

ABNA24 - Four citizens were killed and 10 others were wounded, on Friday, in Saudi airstrikes on homes and a health center in Dhamar and Taiz Governorates.



The Ministry of Health in Sana’a confirmed the martyrdom of three children from one family and the injury of nine others in an initial toll, as a result of targeting citizens’ homes with internationally banned cluster bombs in the villages of Al-Ar and Barza’a in the Qa’a Al-Haqal area of ​​Dhuran Anis district in Dhamar.



It explained that the use of cluster bombs on residential neighborhoods is a flagrant violation of humanitarian law and a war crime added to the series of war crimes in Yemen.



In Taiz, a citizen was killed and a woman was injured in the shelling of a health center in Al-Mashawla village of Al-Wazi’iyah district.



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