Iran summons British ambassador over allegations linked to RAF Fairford

Alireza Yousefi, assistant foreign minister and director general for Western Europe at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, conveyed the Islamic Republic’s strong protest against what he described as Britain’s irresponsible and destructive approach toward Iran.

Yousefi categorically rejected the British government’s allegations against Iran, stressing that British officials could not evade accountability and their international responsibilities by deflecting blame and making unfounded accusations against Tehran.

He said Britain remained responsible for its participation in the US and Israeli military aggression against Iran, as well as for its long-standing hosting of anti-Iranian terrorist groups and elements.

Condemning Britain’s irresponsible actions as part of what he described as an anti-Iran campaign, Yousefi said such conduct was entirely inconsistent with the British government’s international legal obligations.

He stressed that the British government must provide, without delay, documents and evidence supporting its allegations against Iran concerning the alleged incident at RAF Fairford. Otherwise, the Islamic Republic would seriously reconsider bilateral relations, he warned, adding that the British government would bear responsibility for the consequences.

The British ambassador said he would convey Iran’s position to the officials in his country.



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