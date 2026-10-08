Leader: Signs of police force’s significant impact in recent conflicts have become more evident

Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said, “In recent years, the significant role played by police force—spanning levels from command and staff echelons to local police stations and outposts—in ensuring security has become increasingly prominent; the impact of this role became even more evident during the second and third imposed wars.”

The full text of the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, on the occasion of National Police Week, is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Security is one of God’s most important blessings. Ensuring security in the various parts of our beloved Iran – from major cities to areas with the least population in villages and neighborhoods, from arduous border-guarding duties that are carried out under harsh weather conditions and in diverse terrains from mountain ranges and seas to plains, forests, and the country’s most central areas – is indebted to the valor and courage of the selfless, hardworking personnel of the Police Force, which is one of the firm pillars of the country’s security.

This security provides the necessary conditions for various aspects of social and moral well-being along with public welfare in society. In addition to being a form of jihad on the path of God, such a valuable service enjoys strong social support. The prominent role of the Police Force at various levels – from command and staff levels to police stations and outposts – in ensuring security has become even more pronounced in recent years, and signs of this impact became even more evident during the Second and Third Imposed Wars. The focus and persistence of the criminal US-Zionist enemy in striking at the Police Force at its various levels, from its highest command levels down to those who are on the frontline, has only served to underscore the paramount importance of this institution more than ever. However, the enemy’s desperate efforts and malicious attacks on the pillars of social order and security, which are unparalleled throughout history, have not caused the courageous personnel of the Police Force to waver even a fraction in their mission. They continued to carry out, even in the streets and in vehicles, the same roles and duties they had performed in their stations and posts.

For this reason, the oppressed but powerful nation of Iran is appreciative of the tireless efforts and endeavors of those who serve to safeguard the country’s security. In turn, the personnel of the Police Force, who come from the heart of society much like the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC], can further strengthen the public’s trust in this invaluable institution with their conduct that inspires trust. It is often the case that the efforts and sacrifices of those who safeguard security are taken for granted by some people, and it’s precisely this state of being wronged and unrecognized that amplifies their reward in the sight of God. A comprehensive strengthening of the forces responsible for safeguarding security in all respects, including human resources, hardware, and software – particularly through the advancement of technology, such as the purposeful use of artificial intelligence in data analysis – plays an important role in improving the ability of the Police Force to carry out their missions and facilitates their work.

I extend my gratitude to all the personnel and valiant, courageous forces of the Police Force, especially to its brave, tireless, astute Commander for his devoted efforts. I am hopeful that with the prayers of our Master (Imam Mahdi) (may God hasten his noble reappearance) they will achieve ever-greater success in further increasing the security, strength, and honor of Islamic Iran.

Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

Mehr 16, 1405 AHS [Oct. 8, 2026]