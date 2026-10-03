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Video: News photo clip around the world (September 26 to October 02)

3 October 2026 - 12:47
News ID: 1872960
Source: Abna24
Video: News photo clip around the world (September 26 to October 02)

AhlulBayt News Agency: News photo clip around the world (September 26 to October 02).

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