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Video: News photo clip around the world (August 22 to 28)

29 August 2026 - 11:25
News ID: 1858456
Source: Abna24
Video: News photo clip around the world (August 22 to 28)

AhlulBayt News Agency: News photo clip around the world (August 22 to 28).

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