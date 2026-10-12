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Video: News photo clip around the world (October 03 to 09)

12 October 2026 - 10:45
News ID: 1876900
Source: Abna24
Video: News photo clip around the world (October 03 to 09)

AhlulBayt News Agency: News photo clip around the world (October 03 to 09).

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