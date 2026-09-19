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Video: News photo clip around the world (September 12 to 18)

19 September 2026 - 10:21
News ID: 1867156
Source: Abna24
Video: News photo clip around the world (September 12 to 18)

AhlulBayt News Agency: News photo clip around the world (September 12 to 18).

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