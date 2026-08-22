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Video: News photo clip around the world (August 15 to 21)

22 August 2026 - 11:43
News ID: 1855452
Source: Abna24
Video: News photo clip around the world (August 15 to 21)

AhlulBayt News Agency: News photo clip around the world (August 15 to 21).

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