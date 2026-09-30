Iran Warns Palestine’s Destruction and Forced Displacement Pattern Could Spread to Southern Lebanon

Speaking at the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday, Bahreini described the situation of Palestinians as one of the most serious manifestations of racial repression today. He said Israel’s “genocidal machinery” had not stopped and that the regime resorts to systematic discrimination and apartheid, citing findings by the International Court of Justice.

Bahreini called for those involved in a criminal structure to be held accountable and urged the United States and some European countries to end their support and protection of the Israeli regime.

Turning to southern Lebanon, the Iranian envoy said the same pattern was emerging there, citing the systematic destruction of homes, agricultural land, water infrastructure and essential services, as well as measures preventing civilians from returning to their areas.

He called for such actions to be examined under Article 2(c) of the Genocide Convention, concerning the deliberate imposition of conditions of life intended to bring about a group’s physical destruction.

The Human Rights Council is also reviewing a report on companies linked to Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.



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