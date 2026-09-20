Arab League Welcomes UN Vote Rejecting US Move to Bar Palestinian Delegation

ABNA24 - The Arab League welcomed Friday’s vote by 152 countries in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution rejecting the US decision to bar the State of Palestine’s delegation from participating in the 81st session of the General Assembly.

The resolution also called on Washington to reverse the decision, describing it as a clear violation of the UN Headquarters Agreement.

In a statement, the Arab League’s General Secretariat said the vote reflects broad international rejection of depriving Palestine of its right to present its voice and positions to the international community. It also stressed the importance of ensuring Palestine’s participation in UN proceedings and international forums.

The League praised the countries that sponsored and voted for the resolution, urging the United States, as the host country of the UN headquarters, to uphold its obligations under the Headquarters Agreement and ensure that delegations can participate in the organization’s work without obstacles.

It said the Palestinian voice will remain present at the UN podium, adding that the wide international support for the resolution reflects the international community’s commitment to the presence of Palestine and its cause within the UN system, as well as to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The vote followed a US decision to prevent the Palestinian delegation from entering US territory to take part in the General Assembly session, a move that drew Palestinian and international objections.

The UN Headquarters Agreement regulates the relationship between the United Nations and the United States, including obligations related to facilitating access for representatives of member states to UN headquarters to attend meetings and participate in its work.



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