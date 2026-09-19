Iranian Cleric: Assassination of Unity Advocates Serves Enemies of Islam

ABNA24 - The head of the Policy-Making Council of Friday Prayer Leaders of Golestan Province said: "The assassination of scholars, rapprochement-oriented figures, and heralds of unity is a blind act carried out by the enemies of Islam."

Hujjat al-Islam "Mohsen Kiaei while offering condolences on the martyrdom of Mamosta Nozhati and Mawlawi Gorgij at the hands of American and Zionist terrorist mercenaries, stated: "The valuable actions of these scholars in the field of unity and cohesion among the people were intolerable for the enemies, and therefore they placed their elimination on their agenda."



According to him, "Being Shia or Sunni makes no difference to the enemies; rather, they have an issue with the religion of Islam and the figures who act according to the standards and principles of this religion."



The head of the Policy-Making Council of Friday Prayer Leaders of Golestan Province considered disrupting the unity of the Ummah as one of the fundamental goals of the enemies, and said: "These criminal scholars think that with these cowardly actions, the hearts of unity-oriented and rapprochement-minded scholars will tremble and they will abandon their true belief and conviction; but they are unaware that these actions make the people more cohesive than before."



He added: "The prominent scholars have always been at the forefront of the struggle against the enemies of Islam, and for this reason, their assassination has been among the goals of global arrogance."



According to him, "Only the unity and solidarity of the Islamic Ummah can protect unity-oriented scholars and clerics against the enemies' plots and foil them in carrying out their sinister plans."



In conclusion, Hujjat al-Islam Kiaei noted: "We ask our country's armed forces to identify the enemy's agents in these crimes and deal with them decisively."



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