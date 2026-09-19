According to first narration; Al-Abbas Shrine spreads banners of mourning on martyrdom of Lady Al-Zahra (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Staff from the Holy Courtyard Care Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have displayed banners of mourning and black drapery to mark the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), in accordance with the first historical account.

Sayed Zain al-Abidin al-Quraishi, the department's deputy head, stated that their teams began displaying signs of mourning and condolence in preparation for commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), based on the first account.

He added that the banners were distributed throughout the corridors of the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and the surrounding areas, with special materials used for their installation. The sewing and embroidery unit of the Holy Shrine's Gifts and Vows Department oversaw the production of the banners.

The Holy Shrine has also prepared a comprehensive program to commemorate the martyrdom of the Lady of the Women of the Worlds (peace be upon her), featuring mourning gatherings and educational lectures that explore key moments in her life.



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