Iran Unveils Two Homegrown Strategic Catalysts for Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Industries

ABNA24 - Iran has unveiled two locally-manufactured strategic catalysts for oil, gas and petrochemical industries, aimed at reducing reliance on foreign technology and overcoming restrictions imposed by sanctions against the country.

The “chromium-free high-temperature shift catalyst” and “medium-temperature shift catalyst” were unveiled at Iran’s knowledge-based Sarv Oil and Gas Industries Development Company on Sunday.

The two products have been developed for use in key industrial processes, including hydrogen and syngas production, where catalysts play a critical role in converting carbon monoxide and adjusting gas composition for subsequent stages.

In the water-gas shift process, carbon monoxide reacts with steam to produce hydrogen and carbon dioxide.

High- and medium-temperature shift catalysts are used, depending on process design and operating conditions, in hydrogen, ammonia, methanol and syngas production units, as well as in parts of the refining and petrochemical industries.

The domestic production of the catalysts is particularly significant for Iran as sanctions and restrictions on access to foreign technologies and equipment have complicated the country’s supply chains.

One of the newly unveiled products is a chromium-free high-temperature shift catalyst.

Conventional high-temperature shift catalysts may contain chromium compounds as promoters.

Eliminating chromium from the formulation can reduce concerns associated with the handling and management of chromium-containing materials and represents a technological step toward safer catalyst formulations.

The second product is a medium-temperature shift catalyst designed to improve carbon monoxide conversion under intermediate-temperature operating conditions.

The developers say domestic production of such catalysts can go beyond replacing imported products by shortening supply chains, reducing foreign-exchange costs and limiting the impact of sanctions and import restrictions.

It can also facilitate access to technical support and replacement catalyst supplies for industrial operators.

Catalysts are considered strategic components of the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors, and disruptions in their supply can affect the operating capacity and costs of industrial plants.



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