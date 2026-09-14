Sunni cleric: Unity is solid fortress of Muslims against infiltration of enemies

ABNA24 - The Friday Prayer Leader of the border city of Incheh Borun considered the preservation of unity and cohesion among Muslims as the main message of the mission of the prophets and emphasized that by preserving and strengthening this unity, enemies will no longer dare to infiltrate and weaken the Islamic Ummah.

Akhund Madad Hooshmand, the Friday Prayer Leader of the border city of Incheh Borun emphasizing the necessity of unity against enemies and strengthening the spirit of fighting arrogance, stated: "The message of all divine prophets, especially the noble Prophet of Islam (PBUH), has been the call to preserve unity and cohesion."



Akhund Hooshmand stated: "Unity is the only solution to disappoint enemies from weakening the Islamic Ummah. Almighty God, in the Holy Quran, described the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a prophet from among the people, full of kindness and compassion towards them, and made him the axis of unity."



This Sunni scholar stated: "Throughout his mission, the noble Messenger of Islam (PBUH) was always eager for the religiosity and felicity of his Ummah, and the Holy Quran is the greatest prophetic miracle, which is considered the ring of unity of the Islamic Ummah."



He stated: "The only way to reach happiness and eternal felicity is to benefit from the guidance of this heavenly book. Therefore, it is necessary for all believers to make the tradition and way of life of that noble figure their model."



In conclusion, he emphasized: "Believers must, by moving on the straight and luminous path of the Lord, also raise their children with Islamic and Quranic teachings, so that the way to achieve felicity in this world and the hereafter is paved."



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