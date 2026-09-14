Oil Prices Surge More Than $3 as Saudi Attacks and Gulf Shipping Disruptions Raise Supply Fears

ABNA24 - Oil prices jumped by more than $3 as markets opened on Monday following new strikes on Saudi Arabia and Persian Gulf shipping.

Brent crude futures surged $3.62, or 3.46 percent, to $108.23 a barrel by 22:14 GMT, while WTI futures climbed $3.15, or 3.15 percent, to $103.20 a barrel, Al-Jazeera reported.

Supply fears spiked after Saudi Arabia temporarily shut down its key 1,200km (746-mile) East-West oil pipeline, which spans the Arabian Peninsula, following a Friday drone attack.



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