Sunni Imam: Preserving unity is possible in shadow of martyred leader's thought

ABNA24 - The Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of Siraf stated: "Our martyred leader always insisted that any nation that has unity has always been victorious, and any nation that has fallen into division and conflict will not always endure.

"Sheikh Hossein Afrouz, the Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of Siraf in Bushehr province considered today's dignity and unity to be the result of the blood of the martyrs, foremost among them the pure blood of our martyred leader, and stated: "The enemy is always lying in wait to be able to take unity and independence away from this nation."



Sheikh Afrouz stated: "If the Islamic Ummah joins hands and stands together and forms a single united Ummah, certainly the enemy can never infiltrate and breach the united ranks of the Islamic Ummah."



This Sunni scholar stated: "It is obligatory upon the entire Islamic Ummah, God willing, through its unity, brotherhood, and solidarity, to resist against all the enemy's onslaughts, so that the enemies are left in despair and hopelessness and never cast a greedy eye on this land and soil."



He stated: "Our martyred leader always insisted that any nation that has unity has always been victorious, and any nation that has fallen into division and conflict will not always endure."



In conclusion, he emphasized: "Therefore, it is obligatory upon us to follow the Quranic teachings and the conduct of the Prophet (PBUH), which emphasized unity, and to stand together for steadfastness and the preservation of unity and security."



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