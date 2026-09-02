Pakistan PM Says Attack on Iran Violated SCO Member’s Sovereignty, Triggering Major Regional Crisis

ABNA24 - Pakistan’s prime minister said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit that the violation of the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a member of the organization, earlier this year led to a major crisis in the region, stressing that diplomacy is the only solution.

Shehbaz Sharif said in a speech on Tuesday at the summit of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan: “The Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, was attacked earlier this year, and its sovereignty and territorial integrity were violated. This led to a major crisis in the region.”

Shehbaz Sharif said the disruption of transportation routes resulting from this major regional crisis had shaken the global economy and that many countries, particularly Pakistan, were suffering its negative consequences.

He said: “Pakistan is firmly committed to peace and will continue its mission of sincere mediation and facilitation.”

The Pakistani prime minister stressed: “Diplomacy is the only lasting solution to overcoming the crisis, and we emphasize that implementing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding will make a major contribution to establishing peace and stability.”

Regarding the joint defense pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, he said: “This pact is naturally defensive in nature. It is not directed against any country and was never designed for confrontation or division.”

Expressing deep concern over the worsening situation in Gaza and the West Bank, the Pakistani prime minister called for an end to the war against the Palestinians and urged the international community to uphold its commitments to assist the Palestinian people.



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