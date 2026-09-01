Israeli occupation forces kidnaps Palestinians, settlers set fire to mosque in West Bank

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out raids and arrests overnight and on Tuesday morning in the occupied West Bank.

In Nablus, Israeli forces raided an apartment building near al-Kindi School in the city and kidnaped a young man from his home in the Old City’s al‑Qaryun area.

In the same context, Israeli forces raided several homes during their incursion into the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, and also stormed the village of Madama further south.

Israeli forces also raided homes in the villages of Qaryut and Madama.

In Jenin, Israeli forces stormed the villages of al‑Taybeh and Anin to the west of the city, and kidnaped six young men from the town of Rummanah.

In Tulkarem, Israeli forces raided several homes in the neighborhoods of Iktaba and Shuweika, and kidnaped a citizen after storming his house in the city’s Dhanabah district.

The IOF also carried out raids in other areas of the West Bank, with no reported arrests.

In a separate incident, settlers set fire to a mosque and scrawled hostile graffiti on its walls during their attack on the village of Bizzariya, northwest of Nablus.

Meanwhile, settler groups stormed the Yarza community east of Tayasir in eastern Tubas, grazing their livestock near Palestinian homes.



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