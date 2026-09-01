Israeli occupation forces razes several homes, seizes over 37 dunums of land in West Bank

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) demolished on Monday several homes in the al‑Saqi area of Birzeit, north of Ramallah, citing construction without permits.

According to local sources, Israeli bulldozers demolished two apartment buildings belonging to the Karim al‑Nabali family, reducing them to rubble.

Each building consisted of four floors, with each floor measuring about 250 square meters.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army issued a new military order seizing 37.481 dunums of Palestinian land in Beitunia, west of Ramallah in the central West Bank, to expand a military site established on the city’s land near the illegal Beit Horon settlement.

Such military orders effectively strip Palestinian landowners of their right to access and use their property by placing it under direct army control, according to the Wall and Colonization Resistance Commission on Monday.

In separate incidents, a horde of extremist Jewish settlers removed and stole several gates installed by Palestinian farmers at the entrances of their agricultural lands in the Abu Najim and Khalayel al-Luz areas, southeast of Bethlehem.

In southern Nablus, Israeli bulldozers continued, for the second consecutive day, to uproot olive trees and level land in the al‑Harayek area of Beita town as a prelude to building a settler road.



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