Extremist Jewish settlers attack Palestinian homes, properties in West Bank

ABNA24 - Under military protection, extremist Jewish settlers carried out attacks in different areas of the occupied West Bank on Monday.

In eastern Ramallah, extremist settlers forced the family of Bashir Naim Kuna to evacuate their home in the village of Taybeh this morning.

Kuna explained that settler harassment started in May 2026 with nightly motorcycle disturbances around the home before later escalating into assaults on him and his son at the entrance, vandalism of property, and attempted theft.

Kuna said that settlers violently broke into the house at dawn, stealing surveillance cameras, cutting internet cables and the outer fence, and using their livestock to damage surrounding crops.

He added that the settler attack terrified him and his family, forcing them to abandon their home for their own safety.

He noted that the house had cost him more than one million shekels and took seven years to build after obtaining official permits from the municipality.

In the southeast of Bethlehem, extremist settlers let their sheep graze on privately owned Palestinian land in the village of al-Maniya in the morning.

The village of al-Maniya faces repeated settler attacks, including home raids, property theft, the destruction of irrigation systems, and livestock grazing that ruins trees and crops.

In another incident, a group of settlers removed and stole several gates of agricultural lands in the Abu Najim and Khalayel al-Luz areas, southeast of Bethlehem.



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