And You Remain Impossible to Erase

ABNA24 - There you are, on this thirty-first day of August 2026, the inspiring Imam, forever present in the conscience of the honorable, in the minds of the upright, and in the hearts of the loyal. Your smiling appearance radiates splendor and warmth, nourishing the hearts of sincere, faithful lovers in a world filled with wolves, as you once described it—a world in which the deceitful, the immoral and those who follow a Pharaoh-like path and approach have seized control of political affairs; a world whose regions are ruled by appointed proxies who know neither loyalty nor honor; and at the heart of our divided Arab homeland, an occupying, usurping and savage racist entity stands ready to threaten us whenever circumstances permit and the requirements of expansion and aggression are met, belonging as it does to a lineage of those who manipulate international law and human rights.

Your Eminence, Imam,

Your history, your philosophy of existence and your mission can be summed up in three pillars: justice in vision, courage in position, and integrity in conduct. There can be no homeland, nation or future for humanity and its peoples without relying on these three pillars, drawn from the breast of the Imam of the free and Master of Martyrs, Abu Abdullah Al-Hussein [AS].

Your turban, your humanity and your love were the cloud that carried the rain until Lebanon became a state; sects came together within it; and a banner of liberation fluttered across its skies, calling for dialogue and national understanding, rejecting sectarian discrimination, injustice and oppression, and supporting resistance against occupation, aggression and threats.

As for your resounding slogan, embraced by those deprived in their own land and those deprived of a land of their own: “‘Israel’ is absolute evil; fight it with your teeth and fingernails,” it remains the defining principle on the ground, its meaning clear and open to no interpretation. There can be no acceptance of evil and no reconciliation with it, but rather an ongoing and continuous resistance against it that never rests, involving neither surrender nor submission to the aggressors.

The absence of weapons is neither a convincing nor a valid excuse for those who seek compromise, nor for cowards and the faint-hearted to hide behind. Teeth and fingernails become the most effective weapons of confrontation when backed by a will to resist that refuses to yield—a will that cannot be discouraged by the reckless bargaining of one side, or by a foolish promise or wager placed on criminal self-proclaimed friends who support aggression against Lebanon.

“'Israel' is absolute evil” is a slogan that cuts off every avenue the foolish may seek in order to evade their duty to defend, stand firm and confront this evil, or to hasten toward submission to the conditions imposed by the occupying aggressor, the usurper who continues to threaten.

Adhering to this slogan preserves a meaning for Lebanon as a homeland—the final entity belonging to all its sons and daughters, enriched by its sects yet afflicted by the sectarianism of those who govern it.

Because the enemy and its allies have understood the true meaning of this slogan, they lay in wait for Your Eminence and conspired to make you disappear. They targeted—and will continue to target—everyone in Lebanon, Iran, Palestine, Yemen and Iraq who follows this path, as well as throughout our entire oppressed world, which will neither tire nor grow weary, but will continue its resistance until the people of truth reclaim their rights, find security in their homelands, and drive the thieves and aggressors out of the sanctuaries and lands.

So, you who raised the cry of truth from our country against the oppressors in every land: know that today you are more present than ever in the hearts of all the oppressed and those who resist, and that your sons and followers have an even deeper understanding of, and greater pride in, the roadmap you laid out to uphold the truth, establish justice and preserve the homeland for all its people.

We are your sons, the brothers of the supreme martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. Alongside us are comrades, allies and partners who share the path you charted. We will not deviate, we will not hesitate, we will not falter and we will not surrender. We will continue to resist, and weapons are the adornment of the men among us, while God is our supporter. This is our pledge, our promise and our commitment.

The blessed Islamic Revolution in Iran, with its leadership, officials and people, is the best source of support for Lebanon and the resistance—the legacy first entrusted to us by Imam Khomeini (may his soul be sanctified), and after him by Imam Khamenei, the martyred leader, as well as by the leader Sayyed Mojtaba—may God preserve him and grant him honor. This land is ours; our people and their resistance heroes will liberate it, and the occupation will reap nothing but disappointment and eventual demise.

Your Eminence, the disappeared Imam, Sayyed Musa Al-Sadr…

Peace be upon you, the peace of those committed to resistance and faithful to your slogan, and peace be upon your two companions who disappeared alongside you. May the mercy and blessings of God be upon you.

By Mohammad Raad*, Al-Akhbar Newspaper

*Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc



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