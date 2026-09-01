Al‑Kafeel Dairy Factory Highlights Fully Automated Milk and Yogurt Production Process (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Noor Al-Kafeel Company for Animal and Food Products at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine explained the stages of milk and yogurt production at its Al-Kafeel Dairy Factory, according to an automated production system.

The factory manager, Mr. As'ad Abdul-Ilah, said: "The process of yogurt production begins in the preparation hall, where the milk is prepared and pumped into mixing tanks, then moved to the homogenization stage and from there to pasteurization at a temperature of 85 degrees Celsius before being transferred to the incubation tanks, where it remains for four hours until the milk ferments and turns into yogurt."

He added that the yogurt undergoes a second pasteurization at a temperature of 75 degrees Celsius after the incubation phase to ensure the elimination of any bacteria that may be present, then it is transferred to cooling tanks where its temperature is reduced from 75 to between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius to become ready for marketing.

Abdul Ilah explained that the milk then moves from the cooling tanks to the automated filling line, where the small containers are blown and shaped to the required size, then transferred to the filling machine, which washes the container, fills it with milk, seals it, and places the label on it before moving on to the packaging stage.

He explained that the production stages rely heavily on automation and do not require direct intervention from the workers, as their role is limited to receiving the packages after they are wrapped and assembled in groups of six, and then placing them in the bundle.

As for yogurt production, the factory manager indicated that the milk is mixed, homogenized, and pasteurized in the preparation room, then moved to the incubation stage, which takes place in a designated room at a temperature of 43 degrees Celsius. The incubation lasts for four hours until the milk turns into yogurt, after which it is transferred to the cooling rooms and remains there for 12 hours before being marketed.

Abdul Ilah pointed out that the factory includes several production lines for yogurt, including a line for filling 1.5-liter containers, another for 250 ml containers, in addition to a machine for filling 170 ml cups, and another for filling 300 ml cups.

He added that the yogurt production lines consist of six lines, producing various sizes including 125 grams, 200 grams, 400 grams, 800 grams, one and a half kilograms, in addition to the 2-kilogram package.

He explained that the factory includes ten production lines for milk and yogurt, with a production capacity of 100 tons daily from the producers, which contributes to providing a variety of food products and supplying the local market with its needs.



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