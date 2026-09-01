Female Quran Memorizers Showcase Precision and Mastery in ‘Ashraq Bashair Al‑Rahma’ Final Qualifiers

ABNA24 - The final qualifiers of the "Ashraq Bashair Al-Rahma" competition witnessed a Quranic contest among the memorizers of the Holy Quran, amidst an atmosphere characterized by precision and focus. The questions varied according to memorization categories, with multiple criteria adopted to evaluate the contestants' performance.

The competition is organized by the Lady Fatima bint Asad (peace be upon her) Department for Quranic Studies, affiliated with the Office of theSenior Official for Women's Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, under the slogan "Light upon Light... The Book of God and the Birth of the Prophet.

The qualifiers included various questions according to memorization categories, including a question on Quranic similarities for the thirty-part memorization category, along with a recitation test, allowing the judging panel to assess the stability of the memorization and the contestant's ability to recall the verses and continue reciting accurately.

The competitions among the memorizers continued, as the contestants demonstrated advanced presence in recalling the memorized verses and performing the recitation, with varying nature of questions and levels of memorization among the categories.

The recitations witnessed a clear presence of Tajweed rules, pauses, and beginnings, along with the quality of voice, melody, and performance, according to the standards used in evaluating the contestants.

The competition comes as part of the department's efforts to promote Quranic competition and support women's competencies in the field of memorizing and reciting the Quran.



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